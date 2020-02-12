AccuWeather: Hurricane Isaias to bring strong winds, heavy rain to Philadelphia region

- See all severe weather notifications at 6abc.com/Weather/Alerts
Flooding rainfall and gusty winds are expected as Tropical Storm Isaias passes over the region.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect tonight and tomorrow across the entire region because of heavy tropical rains totaling 3-5" for I-95 & north and west; 1-3 inches possible at the coast.
TUESDAY: Spotty showers and storms are possible in the morning. The bulk of the day's rain will be centered from the late morning hours through late afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the center of the region. Two to four inches of rain is possible along with potential flash flooding.
The afternoon will also be windy with gusts between 45-55 inland; with gusts of 55-65mph in New Jersey and central Delaware. This will be strong enough to bring down some trees and blow unprotected objects into roads. The high is 79.
At the Shore, a two-foot storm surge and lunar high tide will combine with heavy rain and wind to cause coastal flooding. Some minor beach erosion is possible, as well as minor to moderate property damage to homes, boat docks and boardwalks.
WEDNESDAY: The storm is gone and we get a nice, partly sunny day with a warm high of 87.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a small chance for a late day or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm and humid with a high of 85. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible.
SATURDAY: It's a very warm and sticky start to the weekend. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a few spots. The high ticks up to 88.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny and humid day with another thunderstorm around. The high is 89.
MONDAY: It's still warm and sticky with a high of 88 and another spotty storm.
