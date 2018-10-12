WEATHER

It's finally feeling like fall in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

It's finally feeling like fall in Philadelphia. Watch Gray Hall's report on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 12, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We've been dealing with summer heat for what seems like forever and most people we talked to on Friday are welcoming this cool and crisp change.

Some might say this is the most wonderful time of the year. The leaves start changing colors, we ditch the shorts and t-shirts for light jackets and sweaters.

It's not too hot and not too cold. But for many, it's just right.

Watch Gray Hall's report in the video player above.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfallphiladelphia newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
Tropical Storm Michael pounds Jersey Shore
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
More Weather
Top Stories
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway
Wagner to Gov. Wolf: I'll stomp on your face with golf spikes
Downed wire causes car fire across from Delco school
Conference empowering women held in Center City
Former teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Teen driver shot in Philadelphia's Logan section
1 injured in Bordentown truck stop stabbing
Facebook: Hackers accessed personal data from 29M accounts
Show More
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Man speaks out after being run down outside doughnut shop
20-year-old man shot in head after visiting family
AG Shapiro seeking law change for decades-old clergy abuse cases
More News