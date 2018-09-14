Hurricane Florence may be hundreds of mile away from our shores, but the effects are still being felt here.Beach erosion and dangerous rip currents are the concerns.In several places at the Jersey shore, the waves have washed away sand and created cliffs.Caution tape is preventing access to the beach at Atlantic City's north end. That's where one of those cliffs leads right down to the water.Fixing the damage will be expensive."We do know it's quite a few million we put out there to actually restore the beach, almost yearly," said Mayor Frank Gilliam.In Brigantine, the surf has come a little close for comfort. Neighbors say any time a major storm makes its presence felt, it's a reminder of Superstorm Sandy.Len Lavinson can sympathize with those in the path of Florence."Luckily it didn't hit us. Next year or two years later it may, just like Sandy didn't hit down south... it hit us. Who knows what's gonna happen next," Lavinson said.In North Wildwood there were some people knee-deep in the water. However, emergency officials say no one should be in the water until the energy from Florence has come to an end.------