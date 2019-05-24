New Jersey Shore celebrates the start of Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's all back: Bikes on the boardwalk, ice cream dipped in sprinkles and beaches packed with families having fun.Friday marks the start of Memorial Day weekend 2019 and the start of all things down at the shore, from mini-golf to boogie boarding.We began our day in Atlantic City, and the beach wasn't too crowded yet around noon.But it was a special day for Stephanie Cutler.Her husband just retired from the Army and this is their first trip since.She says she can't thank those enough that serve and those who've given the ultimate sacrifice."I have nothing but love for you. Stay safe and God speed to everybody that's deployed," Cutler siad.From Atlantic City to Ocean City we went. By the afternoon, the beach in O.C. was packed.Alia Torres of Vineland said, "It has been amazing. The wind is a bit much but the weather is perfect. We're loving it."We also saw plenty of flags flying and people wearing American flag t-shirts.We also met those grateful for those military men and women who've given it all to make a day like this happen.Ashley Mooney of Clayton said, "It's a very brave and courageous act. We're thankful and grateful for those people who have served."We also spoke with veteran who had a great reminder for the start of the weekend.Samuel Catlett severed the Army in Vietnam."Freedom isn't free," he said. "Learned that when I was in south Vietnam."