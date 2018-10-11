Officials at the Jersey Shore are concerned about flash flooding due to the heavy non-stop rains Thursday night.Already, some of the remnants of the storm have been hitting the shore points. Earlier Thursday evening, the rain was coming down 3 inches an hour on the Atlantic City Expressway. Officials are expecting a lot more of that in the overnight hours."The big concern is going to be the possible heavy rainfall. The models are showing 2-4 inches upwards of 6 or 7 inches of rain over a couple of hours," said Ocean City Fire Department Chief Steve Constantino. "The barrier islands are not prepared to handle that much rain."In Ocean City, barricades have already been placed on streets which are prone to flooding."It's really just pure physics," said Constantino. "There's too much water for the system to handle in that period of time and it takes a while for the storm system to catch up."In Sea Isle City, the high water trucks and rescue boat were on standby should they be needed. Preparations were also underway in the Wildwoods, where they were already seeing minor flooding.------