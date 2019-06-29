Keeping cool at the Warped Tour in Atlantic City

No matter where you are it will be hard to beat the heat Saturday.Outdoor events across the region are making sure their guests stay hydrated and safe.Rowers on the Schuylkill River are slathering on the sunscreen for the Independence Day Regatta.Originally known as "The People's Race," the regatta is open to all ages and skill sets, and has been taking place for over 130 years.In Atlantic City, the Warped Tour music festival begins at noon.Organizers have water stations on hand to help fans cool off."We've traveled the country now for 25 years. We'll do Phoenix when it's about 120 degrees so we developed a lot of things that are used on all the festivals now encouraging free water fill-up, bringing in a bottle of water sealed. We usually have a misting tent and a slip-n-slide, but we're going to have firehose in the ocean," Kevin Lyman, Warped Tour founder and producer, said.The festival continues Sunday.