Kentucky Gov. faces backlash after remarks made about schools closing due to freezing temps

Kentucky Gov. faces backlash after remarks made about schools closing due to freezing temps. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2019.

Public schools in Kentucky have closed as the state faces subzero temperatures.

The Governor of Kentucky had quite the response to that.

A response that's making the social media rounds far past his home state.

Republican Governor Matt Bevin told 840 WHAS radio in Louisville that he does appreciate the fact that it's better to err on the side of being safe, but then added a remark, saying "We're sending messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place, and just wait until it stops being hard, and that just isn't reality, it just isn't."

Realizing that this would get people talking, the governor added that he's "being only slightly facetious."

The Kentucky Public Schools fired back on Twitter, saying, "We will always support decisions made for the health and safety of Kentucky's children. Always."

