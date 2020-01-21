'Our kids are getting sick:' Children sleeping in snowsuits due to no heat in shelter, residents say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents staying at a shelter in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia say they have resorted to finding any way possible to keep themselves and their children warm as they wait for the heat to work.Two of the residents, Alana Speights and Apollonia Hatchette, said their temporary solution is to have their kids sleep in snowsuits and jackets while they stay in the shelter on the 1400 block of Newkirk Street."I have to put my daughter in a snowsuit and we have to sleep in our coats," said Speights.Hatchette said her 7-month-old son is sleeping in a coat that is not as thick as a snowsuit, but it's the best solution she has at the moment.Multiple women said they've found extreme measures to stay warm."I guess we'll all try to fit in the bed together to get warm with our coats and stuff because it's a mess," one resident said.Some who spoke with Action News didn't want to be identified."All last night there was no heat. Sometimes the hot water doesn't work. Our kids are getting sick," another resident said Monday.No one answered the door at the shelter when Action News knocked.But a maintenance worker did say the heater was on, even pointing out that it's a new unit.But residents disagree."It's a shelter so we do eat and get snacks, but it's cold! That's my only issue. It's cold," Speights said,