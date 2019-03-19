accuweather

March full moon, first day of spring coincide for last supermoon of 2019

Find out how to see the next supermoon and other astronomy events in March 2019.

Skywatchers are getting a big and bright way to celebrate spring: a supermoon will appear just hours after the vernal equinox.

On Wednesday, the official start of spring is at exactly 5:58 p.m. ET, while the moon will become full at 9:43 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth. This means it appears bigger and brighter than usual.

Supermoon enthusiasts have been spoiled recently, as this is the third one we've seen this year. It will be the last one until February 2020.

