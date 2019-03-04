Lehigh Valley Hit With Hefty Snow Totals

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- There is no question that the Lehigh Valley has seen worse, but this most recent snow storm still goes down as the biggest of the season.It was also the 4 straight day, at least part of, the region has received some form of frozen precipitation. In other words, it may be March, but Winter isn't over just yet.The highest snow total reports appear to be coming in from Bethlehem Township and Breinigsville where they came just short of 8 inches.PenDOT crews had a relatively easy time staying ahead of the storm though because temperatures remained at, or just below, the freezing mark. The result was passable major roads, for the most part, in time for the Monday morning rush.The concern now is with regard to the impending deep freeze moving our way. It was a very wet, heavy snow that fell last night. A good amount of which remains suspended on trees and power lines.Regardless, there is hope. Spring begins in less than 3 weeks.