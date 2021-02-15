Lehigh Valley in path of possible overnight ice storm

Travel will be dangerous and is not advised Monday night, overnight and perhaps early Tuesday morning. Ice could be heavy enough to bring down some branches and power lines.
An ice storm warning has been canceled for portions of the Philadelphia suburbs, but it remains in effect for the Lehigh Valley.
In Bethlehem, it was quiet Monday night. Many residents say they've had enough of winter.
"My goodness, we're getting a winter event every two days here in Bethlehem. So during this ice storm, I'm taking it easy. I've been shoveling all the snow from the last winter event. I guess I'll have to do a lot of shoveling or de-icing tomorrow morning," said Steve Samuelson.
Now the snow in Bethlehem certainly looks beautiful, but as we brace for yet another winter event, some business owners say it's hurting their bottom line.
"Terrible. We have a lot of takeout orders, that's it," said Alex Ramsay of Mama Nina Restaurant.
She says the thought of everything covered in ice isn't a good one.
"Nobody wants to come outside. Everyone is scared to drive," said Ramsay.
PennDOT crews were salting and brining most of the region Monday night. The focus of combating this storm is about making roads as safe as possible for the work commute Tuesday. Officials say if you can, try to stay home.
"We really want people to just maybe think about, 'Do I really need to go at my normal time? Can I wait two or three hours? Can I work from home for the day?' " said PennDOT spokesman Ron Young.
Over in Allentown, we saw a similar scene. Things were pretty quiet. In fact, huge mounds of snow still line the streets from the storm two weeks ago.
The winter weather has been great for Anthony Derkits. He maintains the parking lots for several area businesses, but he also hinted the storms are getting old.
"It's great for business. It's just, it's starting to wear you down," said Derkits who owns Ground Up Landscaping Service.
In Pottstown, residents were stocking up at Lowe's ahead of the storm.
"I got four bags of regular rock salt and one bag of calcium chloride for concrete," said Tom Croissette of Hereford.
Monday night's storm comes after an already icy weekend for most in the Philadelphia region.
"It was an ice skating rink. You couldn't even walk in the street," said Lou Grimaldi of Roxborough. "I always check the temperature. If it's 32 or above, there's so much salt out here, it's usually ok. Once it gets below that, be careful."
"Despite all the ice, we're open seven days a week," noted Alyssa Kayati of Rose's Water Ice in Roxborough.
The National Weather Service offers the following tips to prepare for ice storms and minimize their impact:
- Put together an emergency supply kit before the storm hits
- Have a week's worth of food and prescriptions on hand in case you lose power or are unable to travel outside your home
- Trim weak or damaged branches around your home
- Don't leave windshield wipers raised on your vehicles
- Don't park your vehicles under trees
- Keep your electronic devices charged
