PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We hit a seasonable high of 86 degrees in Philadelphia today, with just a few spotty showers in New Jersey and Delaware. Dew points finally dropped out of the 70s to much more comfortable levels.
TONIGHT: Drier air continues moving in. Partly cloudy with a comfortable low of 70..
SATURDAY: We have a nice start to our weekend. It's rather humid, but not nearly as oppressive as it has been. It's finally dry with filtered sunshine through high, thin clouds. High: 84. It'll be breezy at the shore with the rise of rip currents and highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Clouds return with the chance of showers, especially south of Philadelphia. It's a comfortably cool high of just 76.
MONDAY: It's stays partly sunny, humid with the chance of a late day thunderstorm.
TUESDAY: We'll see mostly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 84. Humidity stays low.
WEDNESDAY: No heat in sight! It stays comfortable with a high of 83 and some sun mixing with the clouds.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, with a high of 86. Some afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
FRIDAY: It's warmer, with partly sunny skies and the chance of some showers and thunderstorms. The high hits 87.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Less Humid To Start The Weekend, Showers Likely Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News