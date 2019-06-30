Lightning strike apparently starts 2-alarm house fire in Bucks County

WRIGHTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Lightning is suspected of starting a two-alarm fire that destroyed a house Saturday afternoon in Bucks County.
The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Mud Road (549) as a severe thunderstorm moved through Wrightstown.
Heavy fire was reported on arrival on a large home and a second alarm was struck. It took more than two hours to bring the fire under control.
There were no reports of injuries.
