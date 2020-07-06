accuweather

Lightning strikes frighteningly close to Oklahoma state trooper: VIDEO

BRISTOW, Okla. -- A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lighting that struck just feet away.

The state's Department of Public Safety shared footage of the near-miss on Twitter over the weekend, saying the trooper had stopped on the side of Turner Turnpike to help a motorist with equipment that had fallen from a trailer.

Dashboard camera footage shows the trooper helping the driver back up on the shoulder when lighting strikes just feet away, causing the trooper to recoil.

The agency did not indicate that the trooper was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherlightningu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
DIY backyard water park-style ideas for your family this summer
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Get The AccuWeather App
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rains bring Flash Flooding, Severe Storms
Troubling new sign in the fight against COVID-19 in New Jersey
City leaders react after dozens shot in Philadelphia over holiday weekend
Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Logan section
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Atlanta mayor contracts COVID-19
Show More
American Idol's Louis Knight Releases New Single
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air
Families return from holiday at the shore as NJ transmission rate rises
Having fun, staying safe at the shore amid COVID-19
Community Groups Address Surge In Philly Gun Violence
More TOP STORIES News