A middle school teacher in southern New Jersey was struck by lightning during the "thundersnow" generated by a nor'easter that swept up the East Coast on Wednesday.Capt. Todd Malland of the Manchester Township police department says the woman was holding an umbrella while on bus duty outside the Manchester Middle School around 2:30 p.m. when the strike occurred.Malland says the woman felt tingling but didn't lose consciousness and wasn't knocked to the ground.She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A second woman who had been standing underneath the umbrella but not holding it escaped injury.