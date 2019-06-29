Weather

Lightning strikes tree in front of West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A possible lightning strike knocked a tree to the ground in front of a home in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 52nd and Spruce streets.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the fallen tree.

The homeowner, Ron Archer, says he wasn't home at the time but was startled to find the tree when he returned.

Most of the tree is in the alley and some fell on the roof, but no damage to the home.
