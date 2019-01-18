WEATHER

Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for New Jersey starting at noon

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) --
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday afternoon that he is issuing a State of Emergency for the entire state effective 12 p.m. Saturday ahead of the impending weekend storm.

Light snow fell in New Jersey early Friday as the state prepared for a weekend storm, and Governor Phil Murphy warned residents not to be fooled by the dusting because they are expecting several inches to fall late Saturday into Sunday.


"Stay tuned for the weekend, which is a big window with a lot of variability around it," he said. "And at its worst, it could be a lot of snow. So everybody stay safe."

State offices had a two-hour delayed opening on Friday due to the weather conditions, but when it comes to the weekend, Murphy said that he's going to be "the chairman of the overprepare club."

"We've got equipment deployed all over the state," he said. "Roads have been brined. We are doing constant calls. But preparedness is the big watchword. Last winter, we had a series of storms. And while they were commuting challenges, the commutes were largely reasonable given the storms. What wasn't reasonable is we had massive power outages, particularly concentrated on certain pockets of the state. The November storm was completely unacceptable in terms of the commuting experience, but we had very limited outages. We are preparing for something this weekend which could have elements of both, and I'll leave it there."

North Jersey is expecting the brunt of the snow, and officials are asking drivers to stay home and keep off of the roads.

"We're going to brine our roads prior to the storm," said Glen Dowson, of the Mahwah DPW. "We're going to come in a couple hours before and brine the roads and the hills, especially, and get the guys here and try to salt the regular roads and break that barrier between the snow and the ice getting to the asphalt."

Fortunately, this storm comes on a holiday weekend, so there should be a lot less traffic on the roads. But it looks like this next round of snow will force many to start digging out just as the frigid blast of air heads out way on Sunday night.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnow stormsnownew jersey newsphil murphyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Round one over, time to stock up for more snow
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Officials: No evidence of a crime in Montco couple's death
FBI investigates Upper Merion school threat
Mourners requested for veteran's funeral in South Jersey
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Tips on driving through a flash freeze
Bocce unites high school athletes with and without special needs
Show More
Alshon Jeffery visits 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
Kutztown police find volunteers to get drunk for them
What we know about the Americans killed in ISIS blast
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
More News