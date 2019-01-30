WEATHER

LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philadelphia area

Watch live coverage from 6abc.com and Action News.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Wind chills could go as low as -20 (that's 20 degrees below zero). This is dangerous cold. Hypothermia and frostbite will be threats.

The high temperature for Thursday will be 20 degrees. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day.

This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsphiladelphia newsnew jersey newsdelaware newssevere weather
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold Moving In
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
What is a snow squall?
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold Moving In
Check School Closings and Delays
Dozens of cars collide on Route 222 during snow squall
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Who is Johnny "Doc" Dougherty?
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Police: Man indecently assaulted women in Center City
180 people arrested after 3-day anti-crime initiative in Philadelphia
Show More
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Wilmington police arrest man for numerous thefts from cars
3 people injured in house fire in Hunting Park
More News