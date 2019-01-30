A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.Wind chills could go as low as -20 (that's 20 degrees below zero). This is dangerous cold. Hypothermia and frostbite will be threats.The high temperature for Thursday will be 20 degrees. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day.This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.------