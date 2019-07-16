Weather

Local farmers brace for heatwave

By
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) -- If there's one thing farmers always watch, it's the forecast. And what Gary McKeown at Maple Acres Farm and Market in Plymouth Meeting sees in the forecast is concerning.

McKeown has more than 200 acres to tend to and it's a big job to keep all their crops alive and well

" It's gonna be so hot we have to water constantly to keep the crops alive," he said.

McKeown grew up on the farm which his grandfather started. He knows hot weather calls for a lot of precautions to protect workers and a lot of water to protect the crops.

"It's that much more labor watering everyday," he said.

Not too long ago, McKeown had too much water. The heavy rain this spring caused some of his corn crops to come out smaller than usual. Luckily, he had a backup plan, planting some of his crops in the greenhouse... and much earlier than normal.

"It's a ton of work so I swear my dad is looking down on me like 'you crazy fool'," he said

McKeown says they also keep a close eye on their workers who have to labor in these conditions
