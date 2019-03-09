Local scientists say they've discovered a '5th season' in the calendar year.

The official first day of Spring is March 20th.But that may change in the future.That's because a group of local scientists say they discovered a "5th season" in a calendar year.The group at Georgetown, Delaware's think-thank Galvin Industries has been researching timekeeping for nearly a decade.They say they came up with a "revolutionary new calendar system" that corrects the problems with the traditional Gregorian Calendar.The scientists believe dividing the 365-day year into five 73-day units will create uniformity, eliminating minor issues like your birthday changing days of the week, or the extra week we sometimes have between Thanksgiving and Christmas.So what does that mean for the seasons?The group's new system includes Winter from December 21st to March 3rd. Spring from March 4th to May 15th. Summer from May 16th to July 27th.Then comes the new addition, Autumn which is from July 28th to October 8th. And finally, Fall from October 9th to December 20th.-----