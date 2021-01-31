Weather

Local shoppers bustle before Nor'easter slams Philadelphia region

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The tri-state area is bracing for the coming nor'easter, which is expected to bring the cold, wind, and plenty of snow starting Sunday into Tuesday.

Local hardware stores continue to bustle with customers in preparations for the coming snowstorm.

At DMI Home Supply in Ardmore, Montgomery County, Sales Manager Brian Taylor predicts ice melters will sell out soon.

"Slow at first but picking up now," said Taylor. "Selling a lot of shovels, salt, ice melters, a few snowblowers today."

Customer Kyle Mahoney says he was a little off guard from December's storm and needed a new shovel.

"It was damaged because of all the ice on the sidewalks. So, I'm just getting a new one," said Mahoney.

There was also plenty of last-minute panic buying at grocery stores.

"They say 'storm,' and it sets an alarm off for folks. They run into this market and all the markets and clear the shelves," said Debbie Dumas of Overbrook.
