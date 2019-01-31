Many Delaware and Lehigh Valley schools have posted a 2-hour delay for students Thursday morning because of the dangerously cold temperatures.
You can check the full list of closings and delays by clicking here
Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers broke down the difference in temperatures and wind chills between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Not much of a difference.
At 8 a.m. the forecasted temperature in Philadelphia will be 7, and the wind chill will be -9.
At 10 a.m. the forecasted temperature in Philadelphia will be 10, and the wind chill will be -6.
According to the National Weather Service, in both of these conditions at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m., frostbite can occur within 30 minutes.
So if you're waiting outside for the bus, cover up!
In fact, the wind chill is set to stay below zero until Noon.
Temperatures stay below freezing until Saturday afternoon.
