WEATHER

Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC

EMBED </>More Videos

Beat the summer heat with these hot weather hacks from AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to keeping cool in the oppressive summer heat, you could jack up your energy bill by blasting the air conditioning. Or you could try these inventive hacks from AccuWeather.

Here are just a few of them:

Place a bowl of ice in front of a fan to make it even cooler.
Chill lotion in the fridge before applying.
Avoid eating too many protein-rich foods because they increase metabolic heat.

Watch the video play above for the full list of hacks.
Related Topics:
weatherheatheat waveaccuweathersummer
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
AccuWeather: Not Bad Today, More Humid With Showers and Storms This Weekend
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Video shows intense firenado in Great Britain
Cecily Tynan visits with the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Helicopter crashes near Ocean City Municipal Airport
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
Video shows shootout between suspect and Pa. state police
Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville
Eagles kickoff preseason with loss to Steelers
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section
Show More
Suspect dead, cruiser riddled with bullet holes in S. Philly shooting
Local rapper among 2 dead in North Philly drive-by shooting
Federal judge halts deportation in progress
Tractor-trailer and construction vehicle collide on Rt. 295 in Cherry Hill
$50,000 in rewards for info after Camden detectives shot
More News