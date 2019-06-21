Weather

Lumberton residents clean up after flood

By
LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Rancocas Creek is going down, but water is still on some properties as residents try to clean up after Thursday's flooding.

Up and down Main Street in Lumberton, people were pumping out their basements.

"This was definitely not as bad as in 2004. Could've been worse," said Rich Parks, Jr.

He showed us his basement, which was still full of water and Legos. He's a collector and said thousands of dollars worth of sets are down there soaked.

"Everything's going to be able to be dried out and be cleaned. Couple boxes I lost. No big deal," Parks said.

A Burlington County engineer checked the bridge on Main Street for any structural damage, then reopened it to traffic.

On Thursday the water was almost waist deep in Lumberton.

Friday, as people try to get back into their homes, township officials ask people to contact them for an inspection.

Township Administrator Brandon Umba said, "If you are evacuated and the power was turned off to your property we need to get in there to inspect it before it energizes. We have to contact PSE&G."

A downed tree on Church Street blocked the road just outside of Glenn Liebehenz's house. But Glenn is now breathing a big sigh of relief.

"They got done last year, this was the first test. It worked perfect," he said.

His is one of three homes in the township that were recently elevated using FEMA money allotted after Irene and Sandy.

He says this was the first big test since the work was done - and his house is dry.

They lifted the house up about five feet and put it at what the new flood level is. Because the water levels have been rising," said Liebehenz.

Anyone who needs help can contact Lumberton Township at (609) 267-3217.
