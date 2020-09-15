hurricane

Man drowns at New Jersey shore in seas churned by hurricane

LAVALLETTE, New Jersey -- Swimmers along the New Jersey shore were advised to use caution Tuesday after a man drowned in seas churned as Hurricane Paulette battered Bermuda.

The 60-year-old and his 24-year-old son were swimming near the Vance Avenue beach in Lavallette on Monday when they had trouble in the rough surf, Mayor Walter LaCicero told the Asbury Park Press.

They were rescued, but the older man did not survive. Their names have not been released.

Officials closed beaches in nearby Seaside Heights after making about four water rescues on Monday. Neighboring Seaside Park reported five rescues in a 3-hour span.

The National Weather Service warned of a high rip current risk through Tuesday night. Forecasters said all swimmers entering the surf zone would likely face life-threatening rip currents and everyone is encouraged to stay out of the ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherocean countyjersey shorerip currenthurricane
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast as tropics remain active
Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching
Tropical Storm Sally expected become Cat. 1 hurricane on Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump visits Philadelphia Tuesday
Road closures, SEPTA detours due to town hall
Judge rules Gov. Wolf's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional
Primary Day in Delaware
VIDEO: Man attacked car stolen at Delco Sunoco station
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt in Montco: DA
U.S. attorney files federal charges in Philly crimes, blasts city's D.A.
Show More
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
AccuWeather: Hazy Sun, Not As Warm Today
Mom mourns loss of son shot in Lower Merion: 'I will never be OK'
'Dancing with the Stars' returns for Season 29
Walmart launches program to rival Amazon Prime
More TOP STORIES News