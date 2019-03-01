March begins with snowy scene around Philly area

The snow began to fall early around the Philadelphia area, including the hilly community of Manayunk.The flakes were falling fast around 3 a.m. Friday, bringing March into the Delaware Valley like a lion.The roads quickly became covered and driving was treacherous.A couple hours later, the streets turned slushy.Crews are out salting and plowing, but drivers are still cautioned to take it slow on the road as the snow continues to fall.A Winter Weather Advisory is posted until 10 a.m. for Philadelphia and the immediate Delaware Valley suburbs for light snow and slippery roads. General morning accumulation amounts should be in the 1" to 3" range.Another coating to an 1" or 2" can't be ruled out later tonight and overnight.-----