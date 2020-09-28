Weather

Meteorologist Melissa Magee is headed back home after 11 years with Action News

By
It's a bittersweet day here at Action News. After 11 years, Meteorologist Melissa Magee is headed back to Los Angeles to be closer to her family.

Melissa has been an amazing part of our weekend team. Despite what the weather outside, she always brought sunshine to our days.

She's also brought her enthusiasm to our "Down the Shore" segments and FYI Philly.

Please join us in wishing Melissa the best of luck, we sure will miss her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather6abcweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police searching for missing 1-month-old baby
Philly residents react to report that Trump avoided taxes for 10 years
Homeless encampment organizers say they've reached tentative agreement
Bengals, Eagles play to 23-23 tie in overtime
Wrong-way driver killed in crash in South Jersey
Phillies eliminated from playoff contention after loss to Rays
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Show More
Eagles have a big choice to make with struggling Wentz | LIVE POLL
AccuWeather: Remaining Warm and Humid
Lawyer says officer thought Jacob Blake was trying to kidnap child
Firefighters' union sues state, city over virus handling
2 men, 2 teens shot on West Philly street corner
More TOP STORIES News