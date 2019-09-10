hurricane dorian

Michael Jordan pledges to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

The greatest basketball player of all time is donating $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Michael Jordan said he was devastated to see the damage Dorian did to the Bahamas, a country where he owns property. To help, he is donating $1 million to organizations helping with cleanup and recovering on the islands.

"My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and those who have lost loved ones. As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

SEE ALSO: Michael Jordan donates $1.1 million to North Carolina high school

Jordan grew up in Wilmington. He then starred at the University of North Carolina and went on to be one of the most acclaimed NBA players of all time.

SEE ALSO: Michael Jordan donates 50 pairs of Air Jordans to Wilmington nonprofit group
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernchurricane dorianmichael jordanbasketballdonationsstorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Silence, devastation mark Bahamas town; but some are staying
6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian in Florida
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Delaware police: Man used rake to fatally strike relative
PHL hosting job fair for transgender people in Center City
Show More
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
More TOP STORIES News