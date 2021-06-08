Flash Flood Warning: Multiple reports of water rescues in Chester County due to severe weather

Storm Tracker 6 estimates about 4" of rain has fallen this afternoon in parts of central Chester County where there are reports of multiple water rescues underway, according to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan.
FLASH FLOODING— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) June 8, 2021
Radar estimates are now at 4" of rain this afternoon in parts of central Chester County where water rescues have been occurring. Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/IsoNRJ7Gk7
Many other surrounding roadways and intersections are flooded at this hour due to the storm.
Route 30 bypass between Coatesville City and Downingtown is closed until further notice due to flooding.
This is in Coatesville in my district right now. pic.twitter.com/g4NO5kVgzv— Rep. Dan Williams (@Dan4PA74) June 8, 2021
@6abc severe flooding situation in Thorndale, Chester County. pic.twitter.com/V5l1PTLHRm— Hans van Mol (@Hans4PA) June 8, 2021
No injuries have been reported.
In southwestern New Jersey, residents may also see some dangerous lightning, heavy rain, 60 mph gusts and hail up to quarter size.
SEVERE T'STORMS— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) June 8, 2021
Are moving through southwestern New Jersey with dangerous lightning, heavy rain, 60mph gusts and hail up to quarter size. Take shelter indoors in these areas. Track: https://t.co/9e8pAmF5Xx pic.twitter.com/UgsCua5PBn
Stay with Action News and AccuWeather for more on this severe weather.