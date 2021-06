Flash Flood Warning: Multiple reports of water rescues in Chester County due to severe weather

FLASH FLOODING

Radar estimates are now at 4" of rain this afternoon in parts of central Chester County where water rescues have been occurring. Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/IsoNRJ7Gk7 — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) June 8, 2021

This is in Coatesville in my district right now. pic.twitter.com/g4NO5kVgzv — Rep. Dan Williams (@Dan4PA74) June 8, 2021

@6abc severe flooding situation in Thorndale, Chester County. pic.twitter.com/V5l1PTLHRm — Hans van Mol (@Hans4PA) June 8, 2021

SEVERE T'STORMS

Are moving through southwestern New Jersey with dangerous lightning, heavy rain, 60mph gusts and hail up to quarter size. Take shelter indoors in these areas. Track: https://t.co/9e8pAmF5Xx pic.twitter.com/UgsCua5PBn — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) June 8, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flash Flood Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect across parts of the Philadelphia region Tuesday afternoon due to severe weather.Storm Tracker 6 estimates about 4" of rain has fallen this afternoon in parts of central Chester County where there are reports of multiple water rescues underway, according to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan.Many other surrounding roadways and intersections are flooded at this hour due to the storm.Route 30 bypass between Coatesville City and Downingtown is closed until further notice due to flooding.No injuries have been reported.In southwestern New Jersey, residents may also see some dangerous lightning, heavy rain, 60 mph gusts and hail up to quarter size. Click here to see a full list of weather warnings that are in effect.