Flash Flood Warning: Multiple reports of water rescues in Chester County due to severe weather

Rt. 30 between Coatesville and Downingtown is closed due to flooding
Multiple reports of water rescues in Chesco due to severe weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flash Flood Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect across parts of the Philadelphia region Tuesday afternoon due to severe weather.

Storm Tracker 6 estimates about 4" of rain has fallen this afternoon in parts of central Chester County where there are reports of multiple water rescues underway, according to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan.



Many other surrounding roadways and intersections are flooded at this hour due to the storm.

Route 30 bypass between Coatesville City and Downingtown is closed until further notice due to flooding.





No injuries have been reported.

In southwestern New Jersey, residents may also see some dangerous lightning, heavy rain, 60 mph gusts and hail up to quarter size.



