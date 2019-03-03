WEATHER

Gov. Phil Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey due to snow

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at Noon on March 3, 2019. (Shutterstock)

TRENTON (WPVI) --
Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for New Jersey due to the winter storm.

It goes into effect at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.
The following was released by Murphy's office:

Governor Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency beginning Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. ahead of the expected winter storm. The storm is anticipated to start tonight and continue throughout Monday morning. Executive Order No. 59 declares a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

"New Jersey will be expecting another winter storm today and tomorrow," said Governor Murphy. "The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of weather conditions and to stay off the roads so that we are able to deploy available resources to clean the snow."

New Jersey is expected to experience several inches of snow. To prepare for the winter storm, the New Jersey State Police will activate the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in order to monitor the storm. The New Jersey Department of Transportation will also deploy more than 2,500 plows and spreaders to keep roads and communities safe.

The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. New Jersey residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches.

