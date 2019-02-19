TRENTON (WPVI) --Governor Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency beginning Wednesday, February 20 at 5 a.m. ahead of the anticipated winter storm.
The state of emergency is across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
"As a winter storm is expected to impact our State, we are urging residents of New Jersey to drive with caution and use their best judgment during this time," said Governor Murphy. "We are actively monitoring the storm and are prepared to deploy any resources available to ensure the safety of the roads."
New Jersey is expected to experience several inches of snow that may transition to freezing rain.
To prepare for the winter storm, the New Jersey State Police will activate the State Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday, February 20 at 5 a.m. in order to monitor the storm.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation will also deploy more than 2,500 plows and spreaders to keep roads and communities safe.
