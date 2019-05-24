missouri

New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WPVI) -- Aerial footage from the Ameren Missouri energy utility paints an eerie picture of the damage from a violent tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri.

According to Storyful, Ameren reported that about 200 utility poles had been damaged in the area, cutting power to parts of the city and nearby Eldon.

Severe weather across the state left at least three people dead and dozens injured.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the large and destructive twister moved over Jefferson City shortly before midnight on Wednesday.
