New Jersey officials urge commuters to use caution during winter storm

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey officials are urging people to be careful if winter weather strikes during their commute.Action News found a van full of happy students on their way home after an early dismissal from school Monday afternoon."We had to go get the kids, it's been hectic. People everywhere. Everyone's preparing for the snow. Can't wait, said Sassy, a mother from Trenton, N.J.Flakes fell early in the day in Mercer County, followed by a dry afternoon. Plow trucks sat at the ready, and some workers went home early at the advice of state officials."Around 12:45 p.m. they let us know that we could go home. They want us off the roads, they want us off the campus - from Princeton," said Stephanie Pettiford of Ewing Township, N.J.Monday morning during a weather briefing, Governor Phil Murphy urged people to do exactly that: get home and stay home."Please stay in so the DOT, county and local road crews can do their jobs and make for a cleaner commute tomorrow," said Governor Murphy.Folks we spoke to say they were glad they had the holiday weekend to prepare for the storm."I have shovels out, I cleaned my car off this morning, my wife cleaned her car off, and we're ready. We're all prepared," said Bob Dansbury of Ewing Township, N.J.N.J. Transit officials say schedules may have to be adjusted for the evening commute depending on conditions so check before you head out.Officials also urge drivers to stay away from plows as they clear the roads.