BORDEAUX, France (WPVI) --Almost six years after Superstorm Sandy, signs of its devastation are still visible. Yet one sign, in particular, was discovered in a surprising place -- France!
WABC-TV reports, two weeks ago, French resident Hannes Frank discovered pieces of a real estate sign washed up on a beach in Bordeaux, France.
The sign, from New Jersey-based Diane Turton, Realtors, had a number listed, and Frank contacted the company.
After speaking with Frank and seeing the photos, Diane Turton, Realtors employees found out the signage was lost during Superstorm Sandy from a waterfront home in Brielle, New Jersey, said Perry Beneduce, marketing director of Diane Turton, Realtors.
WABC-TV examined the photos' metadata and determined that the pictures were, in fact, taken in France.
