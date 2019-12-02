Weather

New Jersey state offices to close at noon due to snow

TRENTON, New Jersey -- State government offices in New Jersey will close early as the state faces the threat of snow and wintry weather following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday decided to shut government offices for nonessential employees at noon.



A wet ride into work is expected to change to snow throughout the day. The areas hardest hit will depend on a narrow band of heavier snow that forecasters are still trying to track. Northern and central counties face the greatest chance for significant snowfall through Tuesday morning.

Some schools have closed and others will dismiss students early.

Commercial vehicles are banned on I-80 from the Pennsylvania border to I-287, along I-78 from the Pennsylvania border to I-287 and on I-287 from I-78 to the New York border.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertrentongovernmentsnowpolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Check School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow For Some Today
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Berks Co. home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Man stabbed multiple times inside SW Philadelphia home
Show More
Trick play helps send Eagles to loss at Miami
Bear on the move in Delaware County, residents urged to use caution
Man facing murder charges after girl shot, killed while getting off bus in Philadelphia
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Woman dead following fire at South Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News