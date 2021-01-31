New Jersey urges people to stay home during snow

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- New Jersey is preparing for the winter storm by urging people to stay off the roads.
Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey based on the forecast for heavy snow and strong winds.
The travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states.
In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads, particularly Sunday night and Monday. The safest place to be is at home.
The commercial vehicle travel restriction that began at noon on Sunday will be in place for the length of the following highways in both directions:
I-76, from the Walt Whitman Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to NJ Route 42
I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138
I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
I-295, from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)
I-676, from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to I-76
NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
Recreational vehicles
Motorcycles
This restriction DOES NOT apply to:
The New Jersey Turnpike
The Garden State Parkway
The Atlantic City Expressway
Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.
Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm - DO NOT PARK ON SHOULDERS.
New Jersey has activated more than 3,000 plows and salt spreaders ready to clear state highways.
Residents and motorists should avoid driving unless you are an essential employee needed for emergency response. If you do not have to be on the roads during the storm, stay home. If you must drive, do so carefully and plan your trips accordingly, road conditions can change in an instant.
If you see crews on the roads, please stay back and do not pass them. They are clearing the roadways for your safety. If you have to drive, NJDOT advises motorists to:
Leave early and allow extra time
Make sure your vehicle is fully fueled
SLOW DOWN, and obey posted speed limits
Leave a safe following distance between vehicles
Use caution on bridges and ramps
Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass
DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation
If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out
Be patient and use caution
Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks and other items. See the NJ Office of Emergency Managements web site for more information.
Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.
