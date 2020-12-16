Nor'easter Blog: Action News reporting on snow, rain around Philadelphia area

The Action News team is canvassed across the region to show the effects of the storm as it makes it way through.
Before we get to the ongoing timeline, click here for your latest AccuWeather forecast and click here to share your weather pictures and videos. Be safe!
3:03 p.m. - Wynnefield
The snow is coming down a lot harder from two hours ago and roads are very slippery in Wynnefield. Please drive safe. #SnowStorm2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/wyF9uoN1ZL— Ashley Johnson TV (@AJohnson6ABC) December 16, 2020
3:02 p.m. - Narberth, Pa.
The snow is coming down a lot harder from two hours ago and roads are very slippery in Wynnefield. Please drive safe. #SnowStorm2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/wyF9uoN1ZL— Ashley Johnson TV (@AJohnson6ABC) December 16, 2020
2:54 p.m. - Allentown, Pa.
Seeing businesses starting to close in Allentown and plow trucks starting to come out pic.twitter.com/LpoQ0xRvw3— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) December 16, 2020
2:54 p.m. - Phoenixville, Pa.
Here’s what is looks like in Phoenixville right now... ❄️ #snow #snowday #noreaster2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/l0LlOy9VNG— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) December 16, 2020
2:52 p.m. - Reading, Pa.
Light snow at Penn Sq. in Reading. Quiet and peacful pic.twitter.com/us4boujnR7— Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) December 16, 2020
2:45 p.m. - Horsham, Pa.
Ax on 611, Horsham. Be careful out there! @6abc pic.twitter.com/ElIvtdVqRM— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) December 16, 2020
2:33 p.m. - Wayne, Pa.
WAYNE, PA: The snow is here ☃️ I’ve seen about 5 snow plows in the last hour. MontCo officials say biggest concern is people not staying off the roads @6abc pic.twitter.com/vUbftHvcce— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020
2:33 p.m. - Cherry Hill, NJ
We’re starting to see it stick on the roads- mostly shoulders and exits. The state has 4,000 trucks out treating. There’s worry about potential for icy roads later pic.twitter.com/xp0vVWo7qv— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) December 16, 2020
2:32 p.m. - Allentown, Pa.
It’s snowing in Allentown now. What are you seeing where you are? pic.twitter.com/0f0ZudjPOy— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) December 16, 2020
2:14 p.m. - Wynnefield Heights
The snow is falling this afternoon here at our 6abc studios. pic.twitter.com/DrC3zhWWsI— Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) December 16, 2020
1:55 p.m. - Phoenixville, Pa.
Snowfall getting heavier in Phoenixville. @6abc #snow #noreaster2020 pic.twitter.com/TUzO5NTVpy— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) December 16, 2020
1:44 p.m. - Cherry Hill, NJ
Snow ❄️❄️❄️ in Cherry Hill is sticking @6abc pic.twitter.com/biytd0Is5a— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) December 16, 2020
1:38 p.m. - South Philadelphia
BRRR 🥶 ❄️#6abcAction @6abc pic.twitter.com/DewspMQBTu— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) December 16, 2020
1:37 p.m. - Schuylkill Expressway
SCHUYLKIll EXPRESSWAY: slow and steady as the snow falls ☃️ haven’t seen any accidents yet. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ViHrYuUwh2— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020
1:03 p.m. - Phoenixville, Pa.
Snow starting to fall in Phoenixville... @6abc #snow pic.twitter.com/wgWrSQnjRY— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) December 16, 2020
12:55 p.m. - Bala Cynwyd, Pa./Philadelphia
WINTER STORM: The storm has officially arrived at the Bala Cynwyd/Philadelphia line along City Avenue @6abc pic.twitter.com/8wh21ChEW8— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020
12:52 p.m. - Philadelphia
FIRST FLAKES FALLING...— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) December 16, 2020
Just west of the city@6abcWeather @6abc pic.twitter.com/OBHvZC8gnC
SEE ALSO: Winter Storm & I-95 Corridor: The Fall Line splits region creating complicated forecast
SEE ALSO: Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area ahead of winter storm