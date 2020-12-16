Nor'easter Blog: Action News reporting on snow, rain around Philadelphia area

The snow is coming down a lot harder from two hours ago and roads are very slippery in Wynnefield. Please drive safe. #SnowStorm2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/wyF9uoN1ZL — Ashley Johnson TV (@AJohnson6ABC) December 16, 2020

Seeing businesses starting to close in Allentown and plow trucks starting to come out pic.twitter.com/LpoQ0xRvw3 — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) December 16, 2020

Light snow at Penn Sq. in Reading. Quiet and peacful pic.twitter.com/us4boujnR7 — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) December 16, 2020

WAYNE, PA: The snow is here ☃️ I’ve seen about 5 snow plows in the last hour. MontCo officials say biggest concern is people not staying off the roads @6abc pic.twitter.com/vUbftHvcce — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020

We’re starting to see it stick on the roads- mostly shoulders and exits. The state has 4,000 trucks out treating. There’s worry about potential for icy roads later pic.twitter.com/xp0vVWo7qv — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) December 16, 2020

It’s snowing in Allentown now. What are you seeing where you are? pic.twitter.com/0f0ZudjPOy — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) December 16, 2020

The snow is falling this afternoon here at our 6abc studios. pic.twitter.com/DrC3zhWWsI — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) December 16, 2020

Snow ❄️❄️❄️ in Cherry Hill is sticking @6abc pic.twitter.com/biytd0Is5a — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) December 16, 2020

SCHUYLKIll EXPRESSWAY: slow and steady as the snow falls ☃️ haven’t seen any accidents yet. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ViHrYuUwh2 — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020

WINTER STORM: The storm has officially arrived at the Bala Cynwyd/Philadelphia line along City Avenue @6abc pic.twitter.com/8wh21ChEW8 — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8797588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You've heard 6abc meteorologists say "right along the I-95 Corridor" when describing storms - Adam Joseph explains why that matters.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8803118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PennDOT crews are working hard preparing roads and getting ready to take action during the forecasted snowstorm Wednesday into Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia area is being hit by a nor'easter that will bring snow, rain, and strong winds.The Action News team is canvassed across the region to show the effects of the storm as it makes it way through.Before we get to the ongoing timeline,for your latest AccuWeather forecast andto share your weather pictures and videos. Be safe!