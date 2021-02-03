Nor'easter dumps nearly 30 inches of snow in Easton, Pa.

"It's crazy, unexpected," said Jario Jimenez, who was among the many digging out from the nor'easter that packed a powerful punch. The National Weather Service says 26.8 inches of snow was measured from the storm.
Not far away from Jimenez, Marlon Williams was trying to tackle the heavy lifting. He had to clear his girlfriend's property, which wasn't small. First, he had to shovel before he could use his snowblower.
"I'm from Florida. How did I get tricked up here?" laughed Williams.
Around town, most businesses were closed on Tuesday night. The storm even caused some outdoor dining tents to collapse.
Kris Ungvarsky, who was out walking his dog, said he hasn't seen a snowstorm here like this in almost a decade.
SEE ALSO: Missing Pa. woman with Alzheimer's disease found dead in snowstorm
"It was relentless, but it's wintertime. What are you going to do?" said Ungvarsky.
The storm did claim the life of a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease in Allentown.
Police say 67-year-old Patricia Becker was found dead Monday after reportedly wandering away.
The cause of death was determined to be hypothermia and was ruled an accident. The coroner's office said she had reportedly wandered away from her residence, which is four blocks away on the same street. Police and the coroner's office are investigating.