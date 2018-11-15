WEATHER

The latest forecast, school closings, and storm headlines

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News Update: David Murphy with AccuWeather on November 15, 2018.

Thursday is starting out cloudy and chilly but is expected to give way to a wintry mix, with sleet and snow that will eventually change over to rain.

The blast of winter is going to make a mess of area roads and highways, and some schools are already announcing early dismissals.

See below for complete coverage of the weather, what it's doing to the region, and always-updating school closings and early dismissals.

The latest forecast from AccuWeather.

LIVE Stormtracker 6 - Radar and Satellite

6abc School Closings and Early Dismissals

LIVE VIDEO: HERE COMES THE SNOW!! Watch the flakes fall at City Hall

Road conditions and PennDOT's preps.

AAA's list of what you need in your car to stay safe in wintry weather
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherstorm
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Coastal storm could bring windy, wet weekend to Philly area
More weather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted for Wintry Mix Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
AAA's list of items for your car during a winter storm
6abc School Closings and Early Dismissals
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted for Wintry Mix Today
6abc School Closings and Early Dismissals
PennDOT prepares for winter weather
Prosecutor to make announcement in 'GoFundMe case'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Hearing reveals chilling details of fatal Southwest flight
Fmr. Ridley HS hockey players on trial after violent game
Phila. police investigate shooting, robbery at 2 Wawas
AAA's list of items for your car during a winter storm
Show More
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 161 more living in filthy NJ home
Action News Morning Update
Woman injured in Center City hit-and-run
More News