NWS: Tornado touched down in Bucks County Sunday night

TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service confirms a second tornado landed in the Delaware Valley Sunday evening.

Officials say an EF-1 tornado was on the ground in Bucks County for approximately a minute. A tornado had already been confirmed in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County the same night.

According to a storm survey team, the tornado in Bucks County briefly touched down over the Beaver Valley Campgrounds in Tinicum Township near Ottsville.

NWS officials say the tornado tracked from southwest to northeast across the property for approximately one quarter of a mile with a maximum width of about 100 yards.

Dozens of trees were uprooted, with several snapped in a manner, officials say, consistent with tornadic winds.

The NWS says the tornado reached its maximum width and intensity near the end of its path where three camping trailers were significantly damaged by fallen trees.

Earlier this week, the NWS said an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in West Cocalico Township late Sunday into Monday.

An entire neighborhood on Kline Road in Denver was hit hard, with some comparing the noise on Sunday night to a freight train.

Winds tore roofs off of homes, uprooted massive trees and ripped down power lines.
No injuries have been reported.
