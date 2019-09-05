hurricane dorian

Officials, residents at Jersey shore prepare for Dorian impacts

By
WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Down the shore, windy conditions, rough seas and ominous clouds are the results of Hurricane Dorian, which as of Thursday evening remained hundreds of miles away.

"What's unique is that you can go from picturesque beach weather two days ago...and now you are into storm mode," said Terry O'Neill of Wildwood.

North Wildwood is just one of many shore towns preparing for the local impacts from Dorian.

Beach Patrol Captain Bill Ciavarelli says he's already seen some beach erosion and there is concern about rough seas, flooding and strong winds.

"We are flying a red flag, meaning no swimming today and definitely tomorrow. Tomorrow we are looking possible gust of up to 30 miles per hour," said Captain Ciavarelli.

Residents are thankful the storm is moving away from our area but are not taking any chances.

"I put my furniture away today and I don't know whether we are going to get anything that bad or what, but I am trying to protect my house," said Eileen Handschuh of Wildwood.

We won't see a direct hit from Dorian, but many say they are concerned about people living down south.

"I am worried about my cousins in South Carolina. The O'Neill's who live down there, they are in for a rough time in Charleston," said O'Neill.

Beach patrol employees know hurricane season is far from over.

"We don't see anything after Dorian right now but again, we will find out week to week," said Ciavarelli.

Another concern with the rough seas is flooding at high tide. Officials say Friday is a bad beach day and urge beachgoers to stay out of the water.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwildwoodjersey shorehurricane doriannew jersey newsbeach erosionweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
'Like zombies': Hurricane Dorian victims face heartbreak and loss
Officials warn to check charities before donating to Dorian victims
Hurricane Dorian moves up East Coast after battering Bahamas: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Dorian Passes By Friday with Minimal Fanfare
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on Philadelphia, Jersey Shore
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
Burlington County pond closed due to toxic algae
Smollett unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
Show More
Officials warn to check charities before donating to Dorian victims
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
Woman admits to fatally stabbing identical twin in street fight
Walgreens, CVS ask customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
First day of school becomes 'snow day' due to construction
More TOP STORIES News