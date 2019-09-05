hurricane dorian

Officials warn to check charities before donating to Dorian victims

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people from the Lehigh and Delaware valleys are helping Hurricane Dorian victims down south by making donations, but officials advise double-checking charities before giving money.

More than two dozen American Red Cross staff and volunteers are now being deployed from the Philadelphia and tri-state region to help in areas that under a state of emergency.

"We want to make sure that everyone is adequately prepared," said AJ Suero, regional communications manager for Red Cross Pennsylvania.
Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast
Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, began raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard early Thursday and left tens of thousands without power as it threatened to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to Virginia.


Suero is among those who are in the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida helping nearly 7,000 people.

"Anything you want to give is great. No donation is too small. Just $5 can maybe provide a blanket for someone who needs one," said Sophie Kluthe, regional communications manager Red Cross Pennsylvania.

Red Cross and federal officials are warning citizens to do their research to make sure a charity isn't a scam.

The Federal Trade Commission suggests using the following websites to research the authenticity of charities:


Officials also say to never pay by gift card or wire transfer. Credit card and checks are safer.

Also, watch out for names that look like well-known charities and be sure to search charity names online. Others may have left reviews.

Ask how much of your donation goes to the program you want to support.

Expected impact of Hurricane Dorian in Philly
We're tracking the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian on the Philadelphia region and the New Jersey shore.


"Know that when you donate (to the Red Cross), you are helping the people impacted by Hurricane Dorian," Kluthe said.

Red Cross officials are also urging those in unaffected regions to donate blood.

Roughly 70 blood drives and donation centers had to be canceled and now there is a major need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiahurricane dorianweatherred crosscharities
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
'Like zombies': Hurricane Dorian victims face heartbreak and loss
Hurricane Dorian moves up East Coast after battering Bahamas: PHOTOS
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on Philadelphia, Jersey Shore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on Philadelphia, Jersey Shore
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds today, a Dorian impact Friday
Burlington County pond closed due to toxic algae
Smollett unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
Show More
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
Woman admits to fatally stabbing identical twin in street fight
Walgreens, CVS ask customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
First day of school becomes 'snow day' due to construction
Police: Man attacks gas station worker with hammer
More TOP STORIES News