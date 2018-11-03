WEATHER

Overnight storm leaves path of destruction across the area

Overnight storm leaves path of destruction across the area. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

The stormy weather overnight left its mark across parts of the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.

The Action Cam was in Allentown at a car dealership along Lehigh Street where cars were seen submerged in high water.

High flood waters were also to blame for flooded out vehicles in the parking lot at Moravian College in Bethlehem.

The Action Cam was also on the scene as police barricaded off Stenton Avenue at Militia Hill Road in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County overnight.

The storm brought down trees that covered the road.

There's no word yet on when Stenton Avenue may be clear for drivers to use again.

The storms are being blamed for knocking out power to more than 4,300 people in our area.

Right now, PECO is reporting nearly 2,000 people in the dark in Montgomery County, and over 1,000 have no lights to turn on in Chester County.

Of course, those are the hardest hit counties by last night's storm.

