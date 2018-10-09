WEATHER

PA Task Force-1 deploys ahead of Hurricane Michael

45 members are headed for Maxwell Air Force Base as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on October 9, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As they say, sometimes there is no rest for the weary.

Several of the members of Pennsylvania's Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue just returned from 19 days in South Carolina, providing relief to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

This time, 45 members are headed for Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama ahead of Hurricane Michael.

6abc's Dann Cuellar was there as the group prepared for the mission.

