Pa. task force members travel south to help hurricane victims

As many people rush to get out of the storm zone, some brave volunteers are going straight in to help.Passengers are arriving here at Philadelphia International Airport from areas where mandatory evacuations are in place. Meanwhile, help from our area is going south to be in place when the hurricane hits.The convoy set off early Tuesday morning from Tacony, truck after truck, carrying boats, equipment, members of Pennsylvania Task Force One, and search and rescue k-9s.Hurricane Florence is approaching and these 82 task force members including 42 from the Philadelphia Fire Department, are traveling 630 Miles south to help."It's sort of a mission unspoken destination unknown. Originally South Carolina or that's the plan but we'll see what happens," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.Today at Philadelphia international airport, flights are arriving, carrying passengers evacuating ahead of the hurricane. Madeline Fuller from Byrn Mawr, a freshman at College of Charleston, was among them.She said, "It's a mandatory evacuation for all students and so even if you can't get out of the city they will bus you upstate of South Carolina."Everyone is definitely really trying to get out at the airport at like 4 a.m. This morning the lines were like out the door.Some fellow passengers on the morning flight out of Charleston had already planned to be in Philadelphia. They know they'll be safe here but they aren't sure what they will return to.Cathy Cooley of Charleston, SC said, "Possibly the Charleston Airport is going to close because all the business offices and all the schools are closed."Patti Neidert of Charleston, SC said, "It continues to go a little further north every day so I think everyone is hopeful. But I think with the storm surge, what we heard this morning is what the real concern is going to be."Many airlines are waiving fees for changes travel plans, so be sure to check with your airline