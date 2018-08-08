WEATHER

PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

PECO continues work to restore power in Center City. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at Noon on August 8, 2018.

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Generators are providing backup power at several buildings in Center City, including Philadelphia City Hall, following a power outage in the area on Tuesday.

But those generators weren't strong enough for the District Attorney's office, which had to close early on Wednesday.

Wednesday was day two of the power issue. City officials say a manhole fire alerted them to an issue and PECO says it's now working below street level.

"To find what some of the damage was, what they find as they are making repairs," said Kristina Pappas of PECO.

On Tuesday, City Hall employees were told to leave the office early. However, the electric and air conditioning were working again on Wednesday.

The same could not be said for the D.A.'s Office.

"Given the fact that it's going to be 90 today they needed to clear the building so they shut everything down and turn it back on again, so we did have to again just close the building at 12:30," said Ben Waxman, spokesman for the district attorney.

About 600 employees at the District Attorney's Office had to clear out.

Employees scheduled to appear in criminal court were told to do so, so there is no backlog at the Criminal Justice Center.

PECO could not provide a timeline on when the issue will be fully repaired.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Break in the humidity arrives soon
Cecily Tynan visits with the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News