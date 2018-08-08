WEATHER

PECO continues work to restore power in Center City

PECO continues work to restore power in Center City. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at Noon on August 8, 2018.

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Generators are providing backup power at Philadelphia City Hall following a power outage in the area.

The outage happened around Broad and Market streets in Center City on Tuesday. PECO crews continued working to restore power on Wednesday.

Along with City Hall, the district attorney's office and 150 other customers are impacted by the outage.

Despite help from the generators, the D.A.'s office closed at 12:30 p.m. because temperatures were too high.

"Looks like it was an equipment problem underground, but we do have our crews on site now to make repairs and they'll investigate really what happened," said Kristina Papas of PECO.

There was no word on how long it would take to restore power.

