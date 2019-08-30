Weather

PECO heads to Florida as state braces for potential Category 4 hurricane

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Floridians brace for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall, Florida Power and Light is preparing for what could be thousands of outages; and local crews are getting ready to pitch in and help.

"We were notified this morning that mutual assistance was requested from Florida," said Larry Lemaitre, Transmissions manager from PECO.

About three dozen PECO employees and 20 vehicles, including pick up trucks, bucket trucks and a mobile command center from the service center in Eddystone, Pa. are bound for Florida Thursday night, as Hurricane Dorian picks up strength into what could be a Category 4 storm.

It's still too early to tell exactly where this storm could make landfall, but the National Hurricane Center says there's a chance of life-threatening storm surge, with winds up to 130 mph.

"You're doing it for people that need help," said Lemaitre. "You want to be there when that cut out gets closed and the lights come on and everybody is so grateful, that's why you're there."

Read more about Dorian's track HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridaphiladelphia newspennsylvania newspecohurricane dorianweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested, including father, after boy's 2018 death on subway
Dorian's strength intensifies into a Category 2 hurricane
Missing teen may be in danger, Philadelphia police say
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
Upper Darby after school chaos may lead to arrests: Police
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Record breaking crowd attends USWNT friendly match in Philly
Show More
Dozens of guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Teen, 14, dies after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia schoolyard
Families preparing for Labor Day weekend at the shore
5 in custody after shots fired at police
E-cigarette maker Juul reportedly under federal investigation
More TOP STORIES News