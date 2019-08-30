PECO heads to Florida as state braces for potential Category 4 hurricane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Floridians brace for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall, Florida Power and Light is preparing for what could be thousands of outages; and local crews are getting ready to pitch in and help.
"We were notified this morning that mutual assistance was requested from Florida," said Larry Lemaitre, Transmissions manager from PECO.
About three dozen PECO employees and 20 vehicles, including pick up trucks, bucket trucks and a mobile command center from the service center in Eddystone, Pa. are bound for Florida Thursday night, as Hurricane Dorian picks up strength into what could be a Category 4 storm.
It's still too early to tell exactly where this storm could make landfall, but the National Hurricane Center says there's a chance of life-threatening storm surge, with winds up to 130 mph.
"You're doing it for people that need help," said Lemaitre. "You want to be there when that cut out gets closed and the lights come on and everybody is so grateful, that's why you're there."
