PennDOT crews get roads ready for rain and ice

PennDOT crews get roads ready for rain and ice. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 19, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
PennDOT crews are working hard to fill up their trucks with salt and then they'll be heading out to the highways laying the salt down on 676 and 76 primarily.

The overnight rain is a big factor for workers who say they're laying down salt keeping in mind that roads could freeze overnight.

If you see these trucks out on the roads while you're driving, it's important that you give them room to do their job.

Action News reporter Katie Katro spoke to Anthony Elliott from PennDOT.

Watch the video to see what he had to say about safety on the roads.
