PennDOT gets ready for Thursday's storm

At the Montgomery County PennDOT Depot in Norristown, salt trucks are preparing for Thursday's snowfall.The first coating has gone down. Brining trucks have rolled out, spreading a mixture of salt and water to cover the roads and prevent sticking.John Krafczyk of PennDOT said, "We have bribed most of our roadways and we'll do that until 12 then we'll start switching our trucks over for the storm tonight."Now comes the transition from the salt and water brine mix to crystallized salt that will coat the streets to cover our region, PennDOT has 120,000 tons of salt stockpiled."We're planning 256 trucks out for this event tonight and into the morning. This is a full call out. All trucks will be staffed and out," said Krafczyk.When it comes to dispatching, and snow clearance rates, timing is everything. This snow event is expected to miss Thursday's evening rush."Friday's rush hour commute would be my biggest concern, so get up a little early," adds Krafczyk.After the snowstorm in November, Montgomery County restocked about 17,000 tons of salt in preparation for tonight, and what will happen this weekend.